Five candidates for area school board seats – nominally nonpartisan positions – introduced themselves Wednesday at an Allen County Republican Party fundraiser.
Two candidates – Christine Gilsinger and Darren Vogt – are running for Northwest Allen County Schools' two District 4/at-large seats, while three – Kim Moppert, Stephanie Veit and incumbent Doug Copley – are running for Southwest Allen County Schools' two at-large positions.
Longtime Allen County GOP Chairman Steve Shine, who spoke before those candidates and a long list of official Republican candidates walked across the stage for their brief introductions, said afterward that his party does not endorse candidates in nonpartisan races.
"I've recognized some of them as Republicans," Shine said. "But whether they're Republicans or Democrats, the party stays away from endorsing school board candidates if they continue to be nonpartisan."
Inside the Grand Wayne Convention Center, though, signs supporting Copley adorned the walls, near signs for GOP candidates including Sen. Todd Young and Rep. Jim Banks.
One of the candidates, Vogt, has electoral history with the party. He served 12 years on the Allen County Council – six as president – and launched an ultimately unsuccessful run for the state Senate in the 2014 Republican primary, garnering 22% of the vote as Sen. Liz Brown ultimately earned the nomination.