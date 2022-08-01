Three adults and two children escaped a fire at their mobile home early today, Fort Wayne firefighters said.
A firefighter who suffered a medical issue unrelated to the fire was treated at the scene, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.
Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Country Forest Drive shortly before 4 a.m. and found fire consuming the front of the home, the statement said. It said they controlled the blaze within 20 minutes of arrival; the home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.
No working smoke detectors were present in the home, the statement said. It said a resident stated he had purchased new smoke detectors but had not installed them.
Fort Wayne police, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., American Electric Power and Neighborhood Code Enforcement assisted.