A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison after admitting to child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.
Richard Mann, 37, was charged in 2020 with two counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor. He faced up to 58 years in prison if found guilty on all charges.
A plea agreement allowed him to plead guilty to one count of child molesting and the sexual misconduct charge. Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull accepted the agreement.
Mann will serve two five-year sentences concurrently, in exchange for the other child molesting charge being dismissed.
Police were first made aware of the allegations in 2020 when a mother overhead her daughter and one of the victims on a video call, crying, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Detective Todd Garman. The girl said she and her sister were being touched by Mann.
Through interviewing the then 12- and 14-year-old girls, police were told about multiples instances of the children being sexually abused by Mann, court records said. Officers then interviewed Mann, who said he worried he could have done something inappropriate while he was asleep.
He explained that his wife had told him he would do "sexual things" to her in his sleep that he didn't remember doing, according to the probable cause affidavit. Mann told police he had his doubts but that something could have happened when he was asleep, "because I always have doubts about what I do."
One of the victims addressed the court during sentencing, saying the abuse started when she was 13-years-old. Now, she said, a weight has been lifted.
"I was 17 when I became free," the victim said.
The second victim was offered the chance to speak but broke down crying and declined. Her sister comforted her while staring at Mann as Gull handed down the sentence.