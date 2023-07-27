A 72-year-old man pleaded guilty to aggravated battery today after originally being charged with attempted murder in connection to a 2022 shooting.
Carl Griffin of Fort Wayne allegedly shot another man in the chest, abdomen and pelvic area, leaving him in life-threatening condition, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Brian Martin. The shooting happened after Griffin's girlfriend called the defendant to tell him the man passed out on her porch and got belligerent when she tried to get him off her porch.
When Griffin arrived at the home, he and the victim got into an altercation, records show. Then, his girlfriend and another witness heard gunshots.
Griffin's plea agreement dismisses his attempted murder and firearm enhancement charges in exchange for his pleading guilty to aggravated battery. Per the agreement, Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull can sentence Griffin to no less than 10 years if she accepts the deal.
If Gull does not accept the agreement, Griffin's original plea of not guilty will stand.
Griffin was remanded into custody Thursday at the request of Allen County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1.