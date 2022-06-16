Thousands of Fort Wayne-area residents and businesses are still without power, even as temperatures remain in the 90s today.
Indiana Michigan Power said about 8,300 customers – mostly in the Waynedale area and a section west of the city – had no service as of 9 a.m.
I&M estimates power will be restored by 11 p.m. tonight.
Some customers, particularly in the Waynedale area, could remain without power beyond that time, the utility said. About 1,200 customers in the Avilla area also remain powerless, but I&M estimates a 6 p.m. restoration time there.
Power has been restored in the Decatur area.
Multiple local businesses had to close after losing power Monday night, mostly in southwest Fort Wayne and Waynedale, after a hurricane-like storm called a derecho hit wind speeds up to 98 mph at Fort Wayne International Airport, where a hangar for aircraft repair and maintenance was damaged.
John Rang, president of Bobick’s Golf, said his store lost power Monday night and cannot reopen until it is restored.
“I’m obviously not happy,” Rang said. “This is one of our biggest weeks of the year. Father’s Day is Sunday and we’re celebrating our 50th anniversary this week.”
To notify customers, Rang and his employees sent a couple email blasts and posted an announcement on the company’s website. Customers who need help are encouraged to email the golf store, as phone lines are also down.
Rang said most of the inquiries received have been about whether the store is closed and when it plans to reopen.
“We’re telling them we can’t do anything until the power is back,” he said. “But once we can open, we will be ready to go immediately.”
Bobick’s receives its power through I&M, and Rang is on a text list tied to the store’s address that sends him updates. He said the last text he received Wednesday was one apologizing for the outage, saying it should return by 11 p.m. today.
“I’m sure they’re trying their hardest,” Ring said Wednesday afternoon. “But I’m praying I get a text any minute saying, ‘Your power has been restored.’ ”
Ryan Palmer, general manager of The Stand, said his business lost power Monday night around 10:30 p.m.
“I don’t know how they’re going to get everything done by 11,” he said.
Palmer said he is hoping The Stand will open Friday, but it is possible it won’t open until Saturday.
Once the power is restored, employees will have to wash out and fill ice cream machines, so the restaurant will be closed an additional day after regaining power.
The Stand hasn’t lost much food from the power outage, Palmer said, because the store has a backup generator running.
Palmer lives in Waynedale and said his home was also without power. The storm damaged several trees in his neighborhood, with both sides of the street being blocked at one point.
Janelle Brown, Churubusco resident, said she first lost power around 10:15 p.m. Monday night. I&M initially told her she would regain power by 3 p.m. Wednesday, but that had shifted to 11 p.m.
“I just get on the website and check, and there’s updates on Facebook,” Brown said. “There’s nothing more they can do … it is what it is, we’re just getting through it.”
Brown said she has been staying at her parents’ house although she has a generator hooked up at her house. She works at C&A Tool in Churubusco and has not been to work since the power outage.
Jeff Baxter, Allen County Parks superintendent, said power was the least of his worries at Fox Island County Park. Fox Island will remain closed until at least mid-July, Baxter said, because of extensive storm damage at the park.
The buildings were not damaged, the power’s restored and phones are working, but Baxter said there were about 100 trees down on roads in the park. They won’t know about damage to the trails until the roads can be cleared off.
Baxter said none of the other Allen County parks had damage as substantial as Fox Island.
Homestead High School and Summit Middle School were still without power Wednesday, as was Maplewood Elementary School. Summer classes at Homestead were moved to Woodside Middle School.
John Perlich, the city’s spokesman, said traffic signals were out at 25 locations at 4 p.m.
With rising temperatures and power outages, multiple places offered cooling stations Tuesday and Wednesday. Perlich said Fort Wayne offered cooling stations at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and the Salvation Army, and the Rescue Mission also offered one for residents.
The National Weather Service said the high temperatures were close to breaking records. On Tuesday, the high was 96 degrees and on Wednesday, it was 94 degrees. The records for each day were 97 and 96 degrees, respectively.
Temperatures are expected to fall today and into the weekend before returning to the 90s early next week.
Roads
The Allen County Highway Department reports the following remain closed due to Monday night's storms:
- Center Street between Fisher Road & Loneke Drive
- Eme Road between Arcola Road & School Street