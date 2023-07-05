An 80-year-old man on probation for arson said he “would have done anything” to get out of the community corrections office police say he committed arson at in June, according to court records.
Dewey Fredrick, of Churubusco, allegedly placed a battery for his GPS-monitoring device in a microwave at the Allen County Community Corrections Residential Services office, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Home Detention Officer David Webb.
A video of the June 24 incident shows Fredrick, who is currently serving a sentence for a 2022 arson, putting something in a microwave at the facility and turning it on, according to court documents. Shortly after, the microwave started sparking and caught fire.
A witness then put the fire out.
But, Fredrick returned to the microwave and turned it on again, court records show. Then, the microwave sparked again before another small fire started.
The damages to the microwave and battery cost more than $250, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When Webb interviewed Fredrick, the probationer told the officer he put the charging device in the microwave, according to court documents.
“I would have done anything to get out of here,” Fredrick said, according to court documents. “It could have gotten a lot worse.”
A few hours after the arson, Fredrick allegedly took his GPS anklet off and threw it against a wall, causing more than $750 worth of damage, according to court records. When asked why, Fredrick said he wasn’t going to be at the facility much longer anyways.
Fredrick was booked into the Allen County Jail June 25. He faces charges of felony arson and escape, along with a misdemeanor.
He is currently serving a nine-year sentence for setting fire to four cars at two O’Daniel car lots in July 2022. Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent ordered that three years of the sentence be suspended, leaving Fredrick to serve two years in Allen County Community Corrections.
The sentence allows for the possibility of serving the remainder of the six years at home.
Fredrick was arrested after he was seen on camera lighting a road flare, opening the fuel door of a 2019 Jeep Compass, and sticking the flare in, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Fire Officer Scott Alday. Fredrick is then seen driving away from the O’Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram used car lot at 5611 Illinois Rd. where the arson took place.
The 2019 vehicle later caught two other cars, a 2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited and a 2013 GMC Acadia, on fire as well, according to court documents. All three cars were considered a total loss and were valued at a combined $71,875.
When questioned by police, Fredrick said he set the fires because O’Daniels sold him a dud in 1986, according to court records. The defendant said they refused to make it right, leading to his more than 35-year-old revenge plot.
Fredrick accepted a plea agreement in May in which he admitted guilt for the four arson charges.
He will appear in court Thursday for his new charges.