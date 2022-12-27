An 81-year-old Fort Wayne man died of hypothermia during last week's winter storm, the county coroner's office said Tuesday.
The Allen County Coroner's Office said William R. Gillen died Friday.
There was no foul play in the man's death, and the cause of death was determined to be hypothermia.
It was the only weather-related death reported in Allen County, the coroner's office said.
Dozens across the country have died from various weather-related causes as frigid temperatures and snow knocked knocked out power to tens of thousands.
The death toll has been especially high in western New York, where 28 people have died so far during the storm.
People were found in snowbanks, homes and even cars as the artic blast and heavy snow made rescue efforts difficult. One western New York county executive said some were stranded in cars for more than two days.
In Allen County, the severe weather also contributed to other crashes, including a 10-vehicle pileup Friday on Interstate 69 just south of Fort Wayne. Three adults were taken to a hospital for treatment.