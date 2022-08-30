Indiana Michigan Power said 825 customers in northeast Indiana were without power this morning after Monday night's storms.
As of 9:30 a.m., about 675 customers in Fort Wayne and 150 in the Avilla area were without service, I&M said in a statement. It estimated that power would be restored to Avilla customers by 6 p.m. and to Fort Wayne customers by 11 p.m.
I&M said it had restored power to about 75% of customers who lost it during the storms, which downed 143 wires, broke or damaged 45 power poles and damaged 12 transformers.