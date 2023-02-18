There were designer sweaters – and designer dogs – at Saturday's canine convention at Fort Wayne's Promenade Park.
For every dog wearing a couture look – including Andrew Paino's pocket-sized Frank, a Yorkie dressed in a beige faux Gucci – there were dogs that didn't quite make the standard-breed list.
Consider, for example, black-and-white brothers Beau and Tucker. The two are Bernese-doodles, an unlikely combination of Bernese mountain dog – which tend to be giant dogs designed for hard work – and poodle, as frou-frou as a canine concoction can be.
With Beau sporting a preppy red, white and gray argyle sweater and Tucker clad in a street-smart gray hoodie, the 14-week-old pups were eager to play-fight with each other and check out potential canine compadres.
"They're gonna get 'way bigger," said Jennifer Diller of Fort Wayne, mom to both dogs and son Elijah, 10. "With last weekend being the Super Bowl, we looked to get them some jerseys, but we couldn't find any."
Pedigree carried no weight at Saturday's Dog Sweater Day downtown. The event was open to all-comers for free at the city's newest park.
Amanda Cole, Promenade's event programmer, said the park was seen as a great place to invite dog lovers for an afternoon getaway. That the park was just down the street from the Weather the Fort festival on The Landing was a plus in turning out about two dozen dogs and their families, she said.
"We have so many people come and walk their dogs here, we thought people needed an excuse to come out in the wintertime and get some exercise and fresh air," Cole said.
The weather cooperated – Saturday afternoon's temperature was an unseasonably comfortable 43 degrees – almost warm enough for the dogs not to need their sweaters.
"It's a lot warmer than last year," said Paino, 40. "This is our third year. It's kind of been a tradition. It's a nice guys' day out."
The event is loosely organized, with no particular activities planned. Its payoff is participants can get a free photo of their dog in a doghouse frame and enter the beloved pet in an online contest that asks people to vote for the cutest dog. The dogs can be seen and votes registered at Riverfront.org.
Kristen Emick, 38, of Fort Wayne said her dog, Eleanor, dressed in a mint-green sweater dotted with pastel pom-poms, said her pup, a pocket beagle only about 6 months old, was enjoying her day out.
The dog was recently rescued from a breeding operation, Envigo RMS, in Virginia, a company breeding and selling beagles for research, Emick said. The U.S. Justice Department last year secured the surrender of 4,000 beagles because of inadequate care and ongoing violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act, a justice department news release says.
"She probably would have gone to a lab," Emick said as the beagle bounded about with other dogs on the park's Auer Lawn. "She has a tattoo and everything," Emick said, adding "I think she misses being around other dogs."
Cooper, 4, was on his first trip to downtown with his Fort Wayne "mom," Leann Mann, and "dad," Tom Ridgely. The tiny Shih-Tzu's sweater reflected a more pampered existence.
It read: "I still live with my parents."