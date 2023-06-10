Sitting in an office of the newly renovated Super Shot location, the organization’s first executive director reflected on the local vaccination clinic’s story.
“I could probably talk about this for hours,” Jane Wuthrich said.
For the last 30 years, Super Shot has served low-income families, breaking down the barriers of access and affordability to vaccines. And this year, the clinic will finish an expansion project at its main location at 1515 Hobson Road.
Work on the $2.1 million project is expected to be completed in September. The nonprofit is still fundraising to finish the expansion, and Super Shot has to raise another $340,000.
The clinic operates three other locations: Grabill Missionary Church, Anthony Medical Center and Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Community Engagement Center.
Wuthrich started Super Shot in 1993, when vaccines were given only at doctors’ offices. She said children’s vaccines then cost about $400 per child, and insurance frequently didn’t cover the cost.
“That was a whole lot of money for many families. That might be a whole month’s worth of groceries,” Wuthrich said. “And if you had twins or triplets, you’re talking about a lot more money. If you didn’t speak English, that was a whole different ball game.”
Wuthrich said children’s vaccines became free through health departments in 1993, but agencies didn’t have enough trained staff to meet the demand. So, a small committee was formed by local hospitals and FWCS to address the issue.
“It took a long time to put together some form of effective outreach to the community,” Wuthrich said. “But, once we did, at one time we immunized 10,000 children in school gyms. It was obvious that it was something that was desperately needed.”
Shots in schools
Thirty years later, Super Shot offers 15 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended vaccines for children, plus COVID-19 and flu vaccines. The clinic also administers vaccines for adults.
Connie Heflin, current executive director of Super Shot, said the nonprofit is also part of a federal program called Vaccines for Children, which provides vaccines at no cost to children who might not otherwise be vaccinated because of inability to pay. The CDC buys vaccines at a discounted rate for distribution to registered providers.
Super Shot travels to 120 schools each year and administers vaccines there, Heflin said. The clinic also accepts people with all insurance plans and does not turn away anyone who cannot pay.
“We are just happy that the family is here keeping their children healthy,” she said. “So, the need and the why of the need has maybe shifted from 30 years ago. But still, more than ever, our community needs access to vaccines because it’s the best way to keep everybody healthy.”
Originally, Super Shot’s staff was all volunteers, with the clinic having more than 200 nurses and 50 doctors who have donated their time, Wuthrich said. Super Shot staff is now paid, and the clinic has 17 employees, including five working full-time.
The 1515 Hobson Road clinic is Super Shot’s first permanent location, Heflin said, and the organization took ownership of it in March 2022. The renovation project began in January, and the clinic has split the building in half to renovate, so they can keep seeing patients while the project is going on.
Super Shot saw its first patient in the renovated area on May 16, Heflin said.
With the new renovations, the nonprofit can better store and manage vaccines, which are temperature-sensitive. Heflin said the new location will make it easier for employees to transport vaccines during power outages. The clinic has a backup generator.
The Hobson Road location also has translators fluent in Burmese and Spanish for patients whose first language is not English, Wuthrich said.
The remodel makes the space more inclusive, said Staci Kaczmarek, Super Shot clinical manager. Having a brick-and-mortar location makes it easier for families to use the clinic, she said, adding that the nonprofit also can extend hours throughout the week.
“We want to make sure we’re serving everybody with dignity and respect,” Kaczmarek said. “A lot of times, we were a mobile clinic or seeing patients in areas that you wouldn’t normally get vaccines, so it’s a very different experience to go get vaccines.”
Patience with patients
One of Kaczmarek’s friends went to Super Shot with her daughter and described the space as “a calming environment.” Kaczmarek said the nonprofit tried to make the space clean and dignified, but also welcoming for families who have children who are afraid of shots.
“We’re hoping to appeal to that demographic,” she said. “Maybe they don’t have to come see us, but they want to come to Super Shot because it’s a great experience.”
April Heckley’s son, who is now in high school, is afraid of needles. They have been going to Super Shot since he was in middle school.
Heckley said her son used to get shots at the physician’s’ office, but her doctor recommended Super Shot.
“They are definitely very patient,” Heckley said. “One time, we were hitting almost two hours that we were there … but they just made that time where, with physicians’ offices, they can’t give up that much time.”
Heckley also remembers that the Super Shot employees were calm and didn’t show any frustration during that appointment, which she said was nice for both her and her son.
Taking her son in for shots gives her a lot of anxiety, Heckley said. But with Super Shot, she knows they work with kids all the time and see other kids with the same fear as her son.
Heckley has not been to the renovated clinic, but she thinks the renovations are important for families who take their kids there.
“It’s just a nice resource for anyone, even if your kid is fine with getting shots,” she said. “It’s just a really nice place to go for just shots, and it’s really convenient for families.”
Local ‘success story’
Heflin anticipates the number of patients will increase with the expansion, and the clinic is already seeing about 23,000 people each year. The number might fluctuate in the next few years as fewer people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but she thinks the community benefits from an accessible clinic such as Super Shot.
While the clinic is still being renovated, the staff is working at a decreased schedule, but Kaczmarek expects demand will grow as it gets closer to back-to-school time.
“This just gives us the ability to not only see more patients here, but to build up our team and build up our network to be able to serve out in the community more,” she said.
Heflin and Wuthrich are both excited for the future of Super Shot, and they want to see how it continues to grow.
“It really is a Fort Wayne success story,” Heflin said. “This wouldn’t be possible without all of our partnership and our community.”
Because she’s been involved from the beginning, Wuthrich said, it’s heartwarming to watch the organization grow. People approach her at events and tell her that they were a patient or worked for the clinic at one point.
“People have retained this really good feeling about it,” Wuthrich said. “They’re proud to be associated with it. There’s never been any lack of belief that the people who are running this program don’t have their heart in the right place.”