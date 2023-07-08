When Mike Kovac’s wife, Erica, had an emergency cesarean section at Dupont Hospital one month ago, their son was born at 23 weeks and 5 days old.
The Warsaw residents could spend five days postpartum at the hospital, but their son would have to be in the neonatal intensive care unit – also known as NICU – until his original due date in late September. If the couple returned home, they would be about an hour from their son for about three months while he was in the hospital.
“When you go through this, you barely have time to catch your breath,” Kovac said. “You’re still trying to figure out all the logistics because life comes at you so fast.”
The couple then learned about Hope’s Harbor Family Hospitality Homes from a nurse. Hope’s Harbor serves as a place for families with children or other relatives in the hospital to stay close to their children. The organization has two locations – one on the Lutheran Hospital campus and another on the Dupont Hospital campus.
“It’s just a five-minute walk to the front door of the hospital,” Kovac said. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Transportation and logistics can be a barrier for some families, said Wendy Hoering, executive director of Hope’s Harbor.
“Even if you live in the county, it could take about 25 to 30 minutes to get to the hospital. That’s not only too much time, but it’s too much money,” Hoering said. “Being right here on the campus of the hospital is really important and makes a big difference for families.”
The inside of both locations is meant to look like a hotel with a welcoming environment, Hoering said.
Hope’s Harbor built its first house at the Lutheran Hospital campus in 2003, making this year the 20th anniversary for having a place where families can stay.
Since opening, Hope’s Harbor has housed more than 11,000 family members. In 2022, the organization provided housing for 1,072 guests for a total of 3,750 nights. The nonprofit expects to serve more than 1,000 guests this year.
Formerly known as Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House, Hope’s Harbor was founded in 1997 and rebranded in 2022, Hoering said. The organization rebranded to gain more visual recognition in the community and be known as a hopeful place for families in a rough time.
The house near Lutheran Hospital has 10 private rooms for families, and includes amenities like outdoor areas, private bath and shower facilities, complimentary pantry items, and kitchen, laundry and exercise facilities.
The Dupont Hospital campus house has four private rooms and private bath and shower facilities, complimentary pantry items, and kitchen and laundry facilities.
Hoering started as the nonprofit’s executive director in January 2022, when the organization was in the middle of its rebranding. The Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House was funded through the Mad Anthonys Foundation through a contractual agreement but transitioned to a grant-making process to help more community organizations.
“That gave us the opportunity to look within and say, ‘How do we want to be known or represented?’ ” Hoering said. “We really feel like we have a lot of opportunities that people didn’t know about and we didn’t have a lot of visual recognition.”
Hoering said she met with One Lucky Guitar, a local advertising firm, and Jack Arnold, the organization’s founder, joined the sessions. The group met to talk about what it wants people to know and what makes the organization stand out.
“Hope is the element of our organization that we couldn’t be without – that is our core,” Hoering said. “This is a hopeful place for families who are really going through some of the darkest times of our life.”
Kovac said he and his wife don’t know when they are going to leave Hope’s Harbor. It depends on how their son progresses, but they would like to stay as long as they can because the staff has been great for them.
None of the parents know how their day is going to go, Kovac said, and no matter how much they plan ahead, adjustments will still need to be made.
“A lot can change based on how the kid is doing day-to-day,” Kovac added. “So, when you get a small window to rush back and shower or just get a quick meal, it means a lot, especially to those parents who are in that whirlwind of the first few weeks and just trying to get their feet under them.”
Before their son’s birth, the Kovacs had not heard of Hope’s Harbor because they live in Warsaw and mostly interact with the Lutheran Health Network through the Kosciusko Hospital. Kovac said they did not know much about Dupont Hospital before his wife’s cesarean section.
The couple has also gotten to know other families staying at Hope’s Harbor. They never know who is going to be their neighbor, but they find out quickly, Kovac said. It’s an unexpected benefit of the facility.
The families are able to become friends, and after long days, they can comfort each other.
“The moms were all here doing some bottle work and stuff together,” Kovac said. “They were able to chat and whether they know it or not – I could see it in my own wife – it was just a nice change of pace to just chat with somebody and commiserate and share experiences.”
Hoering said families who stay with Hope’s Harbor are in every stage of life, and she enjoys meeting a diverse group of families and watching them make their temporary home at Hope’s Harbor.
Parents can never protect themselves or their children entirely, Hoering said, and that’s why it’s important for them to have a place to stay and for Hope’s Harbor to be known in the community.
“Everybody’s home life is a little bit different and this experience is challenging, but they can find a spot to feel safe and comfortable while their child’s over at the hospital,” she said.
Volunteers are crucial to how Hope’s Harbor runs, Hoering said, whether through preparing meals or cleaning the facilities. Hoering also enjoys seeing volunteers interact with the families.
One volunteer is Dennis Schebig, who volunteers on the first Wednesday of every month. Schebig provides lunch for families staying at Hope’s Harbor and said he usually brings cold meat sandwiches from a store in New Haven.
Schebig rotates each week with three other people from Brookside Church, and the group has been doing this for about five years.
“We all enjoy it,” he said. “It’s helping people who are in need for whatever reason, and it makes you feel good. … It really is a labor of love.”
Schebig said he doesn’t interact with families every time he’s volunteering – only when he’s still preparing lunch bags for them when they come to the kitchen to eat. But, even without talking to the families, he said it’s an honor to help Hope’s Harbor.
“As a nonprofit organization, we have to be fiscally minded, and think about how we can reduce our expenses,” Hoering said. “(Volunteers) make a huge impact on our organization’s finances, but also just the heart of it, shows that it’s a community effort and that people feel like the house is a piece of our community.”
Everything Hope’s Harbor does is for the families, Hoering said. Families have shaped its mission for the last 20 years, and Hoering said she wants it to shape the next 20 years. A lot has changed since the first house’s opening, she said, but the organization knows how to adapt to make things better for the families.
“When we see that we have more families who would like to be able to stay at Hope’s Harbor than we have rooms to accommodate for, that tells us that the need is there,” Hoering said. “We would love to see us grow in the next 20 years to continue to accommodate our families.”
Hoering also said having the support of the Fort Wayne community is crucial to the nonprofit’s success. Last year, more families were from outside Allen County, but the majority of volunteers were from Fort Wayne and Allen County.
“We’re really proud to be a locally funded and operated organization,” she said. “Fort Wayne and Allen County is our home, and we want to keep it that way.”
Volunteers, from left, Lucy Hayes, Katherine Lyon and Ernesto Castillo prepare tacos and brownies for families staying at Hope’s Harbor at Lutheran Hospital. A bulletin board displaying cards and notes from various families who have stayed at Hope’s Harbor’s Lutheran Hospital facility, one of two on Lutheran campuses in the city. A common area, above, and guest room, left, are designed to look like a hotel. In 2022, the organization provided housing for 1,072 guests.