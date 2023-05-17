Boy Scout Troop 38 might have set a record when they attended this week’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting.
“This is probably the largest troop we’ve ever had,” Council President Glynn Hines, D- at large, said.
He said he couldn’t recall that many Scouts attending a meeting at once in his nearly 24 years on the City Council.
Seven Scouts, four troop elders and three of the boys’ family members came, said Scoutmaster Joseph Till. The Scouts attended the meeting to earn a merit badge for citizenship in the community.
To earn the distinction, scouts have to learn about city government and know who their local representatives are, Till said. The badge is also a requirement to reach the rank of Eagle Scout.
The group’s size was influenced by earlier social distancing, he said. It was hard to attend a government meeting as a group when social restrictions were in place, although some scouts went alone or in pairs.