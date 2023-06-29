Nearly 51 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home this weekend – setting a new record – as the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day.
AAA, which provided that projection, said domestic travel over the long weekend will increase by 2.1 million people compared to 2022. And this year’s projection surpasses the previous July 4th weekend record set in 2019 of 49 million travelers.
“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel.
AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, up 2.4% from 2022 and 4% higher than 2019.
Lower gas prices might provide some incentive to travel, or at least relief at the pump.
Gas prices are well below what they were one year ago. The national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 on July 4, 2022. Gas prices have remained steady the past couple of months, with the national average hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil.
In the Fort Wayne area, the per gallon price for unleaded was ranging from $3.14 to $3.34, based on the GasBuddy tracking app Thursday afternoon. Most prices were showing in the $3.15 to $3.19 range.
Air travel is also expected to set a new record. AAA projects 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations over Independence Day weekend, up 11.2% from 2022 and 6.6% over 2019.
June and July are typically the busiest months of the year for Fort Wayne International Airport, and that pattern is likely to continue with the upcoming holiday.
"With the holiday falling on a Tuesday, many passengers will be taking the opportunity to travel and enjoy a long holiday weekend. Allegiant, our largest leisure carrier, has a full schedule of flights this upcoming Saturday to nearly all of their non-stop destinations out of FWA," said Katie Robinson, marketing specialist for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority.
Air travelers last month at Fort Wayne International beat the activity in May 2019 – the year before the coronavirus pandemic, which was the airport's busiest year to date and capped 10 years of consecutive passenger growth, Robinson said through email.
The Fort Wayne airport saw 34,016 passengers last month compared to 33,319 in May 2019. The airport is currently 6% above 2022 in total passenger traffic through the end of May.
The airport recommends travelers arrive at least 90 minutes before their scheduled departure – two hours before if flying Allegiant. With the holiday weekend and the potential for fuller parking lots and longer lines at the TSA checkpoint, passengers should allow extra time to park, check in and get through security, Robinson said.
Other modes of transportation are also on the rise this year. AAA expects 3.36 million people will travel by bus, cruise or train over the long weekend, an increase of 24% over last year. Although more travelers are turning to these modes this year, the number is not expected to surpass 2019’s total of 3.54 million.
INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects today to be the busiest day on the roads during the Independence Day holiday weekend, with average travel times up nearly 30% over normal. Major metros including Boston, Seattle and Washington, D.C. are expected to see the worst traffic, AAA said in its news release. INRIX recommends leaving in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the heaviest holiday congestion.