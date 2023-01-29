AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is again providing free tax preparation and filing for 2022 federal and Indiana state tax returns in Allen and surrounding counties.
The organization is the nation’s largest volunteer-run, free service that provides individualized tax assistance, according to a news release. Volunteer preparers are trained and IRS-certified in U.S. tax code including tax provisions of the Affordable Care Act, Child Tax Credit, Credit for Other Dependents and Earned Income Credit.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and virtual tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income.
Tax preparation this year will be by appointment only at several of the Allen County Public Library branches. To make an appointment, call or visit any of the library branches and pick up the annual intake booklet. In addition, taxpayers may call or visit any of the library branches to make an appointment at the St. Joseph Township Community Hall.
Tax preparation services will be provided Monday through Friday mornings and afternoons through April 18; including, Saturday mornings at the Main Library downtown Fort Wayne.
Call or visit the Allen County main library (260) 421-1200 (or any library branch) to make your appointment or for more information.
Sites in surrounding counties can be contacted directly: Adams County Library (260) 724-2605, Wells County Library (260) 824-1612, DeKalb Council on Aging (260) 925-3311, or Whitley Council on Aging (260) 248-8944.
Appointments can also be made on the AARP Tax-Aide website, aarpfoundation.org/taxaide, or by calling (888) 227-7669.