Fort Wayne Trails Inc. is one of 310 organizations - selected from more than 3,600 applicants - to receive a 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant.
Requests from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were submitted for funding, leading to a "highly competitive selection process," AARP said in a statement.
A spokesperson for AARP said the organization does not disclose specific amounts, but Megan McClellan, executive director of Fort Wayne Trails, said the local nonprofit has been granted $7,477.
About $3.6 million is being distributed to fund 310 "quick-action projects" that will help "make immediate improvements and jumpstart long-term progress to support residents of all ages," AARP said in a news release on its website.
Fort Wayne Trails said it will partner with the city and Stillwater Hospice to improve access from the public trail system to amenities on the hospice organization's Fort Wayne campus, 5910 Homestead Road.
Stillwater, formerly known as Visiting Nurse, has a 2-acre native prairie, a pond, and 3/4 mile of walking paths.
The prairie, which includes a mulched path, contains 47 species of flowering plants and many species of animals, birds, and butterflies. The pond is located between the prairie and the Grief Center and is encircled by a paved path.
"Not only is Stillwater’s campus a place of comfort and healing for people who use Stillwater’s services, it is also open to the public for community residents to enjoy, but many trail users were unaware of this fact, or unable to traverse the path connecting the public trail system to these amenities," Fort Wayne Trails said in a news release. "This grant will allow the installation of curb ramps, signage, and bike parking."
The project cost hasn't been determined. Fort Wayne Trails will seek bids from construction companies for the project, McClellan said in an email response. The city plans to donate bike racks for the project.
About 45 million Americans are age 65 or older, AARP said on its website, and by 2030, that number will reach 73 million Americans. By 2034, the United States will – for the first time ever – be a country comprised of more older adults than of children, the agency said.
"AARP Livable Communities supports the efforts of neighborhoods, towns, cities and rural areas to be great places for people of all ages," the website said. "We believe that communities should provide safe, walkable streets; age-friendly housing and transportation options; access to needed services; and opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in community life."
McClellan said Fort Wayne Trails is "incredibly proud" to be selected for one of the Community Challenge Grants.
“AARP is a nationwide leader in making communities more livable and we are honored that they see the tangible value this project will bring to our area,” she said in a statement.