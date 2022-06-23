The Aboite branch of the Allen County Public Library sustained substantial damage from the June 13 derecho that ripped through southwest Fort Wayne and Allen County.
During its monthly meeting Thursday, the library board was updated on the damage, which included a hole in the branch's roof and damage to eight room trusses caused by falling trees.
Library officials are awaiting an engineers' assessment of needed repairs but said the roof should be repaired shortly.
The derecho's straight-line wind at one point was measured at 98 mph at Fort Wayne International Airport.
Susan Baier, library executive director, said the hole was covered and the library opened soon after the storm. The branch's meeting room has remained closed because of roof damage, however.
After the storm passed, Baier said, the library almost immediately became a busy place, as residents without electricity used the building to charge their cell phones or to cool off.
Other library branches also were affected by the storm.
The Pontiac branch in southeast Fort Wayne lost power, as did the Waynedale branch. The Waynedale branch also had damage to a fence and needed debris cleanup.
The Woodburn branch was not struck by the storm, but a water leak occurred prior to it. Repairs have been delayed because utility crews were tied up on storm-related calls, said Dave Sedestrom, the library's financial manager.
Sedestrom said the cost of repairs is not yet known, but the expense will be submitted to the library's insurance carrier.
In other business, the library delayed hearing an update on the next steps of its expansion and renovation plan. Library officials have proposed to raise $98.5 million through a bond issue.
Marty Seifert, building committee chairman, said more time for consultation with community groups is needed before library officials finalize the plan.