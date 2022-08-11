Aboite Road closure extended The Journal Gazette Aug 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The closure of Aboite Road between Ernst and Lafayette Center roads during crossover-pipe replacements has been extended through 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Services set for local girl who died in boating accident Andrew Downs steps down from PFW post Coroner's office: Fort Wayne man, boy victims of Monday homicides Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski Chicago-area brewery to build restaurant just north of downtown Fort Wayne Stocks Market Data by TradingView