Aboite Road is to close at the railroad tracks between Winters and Lower Huntington roads from 8 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Aug. 25 during crossing repair, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Aboite Road to close at railroad tracks for crossing repair
- The Journal Gazette
