Fort Wayne / Allen County
The Aboite Township Parks Department is hosting a public meeting in mid-April to discuss the development of a Five-Year Park and Recreation Master Plan.
The meeting will be 6:30 p.m. April 18 at the Aboite Township Community Building, 11321 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne. Representatives from Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council will attend to provide activities and discussion opportunities.
A five-year plan is required by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to apply for federal grant funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Recreational Trails Program, a news release said. DNR Division of Outdoor Recreation Grant programs could assist the Park Department with implementing strategies developed in the master plan.
The public is invited to join and provide feedback for future park development. For more information, please contact Kristine Christlieb at (260) 449-4704 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Water main work
to affect Clinton traffic
Beginning Thursday, crews will begin installing a 24-inch water main under the St. Marys River from West Fourth Street to the area south of the river.
During construction, Clinton Street will have two lanes closed at Fourth and the Dr. Martin Luther King Bridge. One traffic lane on the bridge's east side will remain open during the construction. Motorists should allow for extra travel time or plan a different route, the city said in a news release Monday.
Additionally, Fourth Street will be closed to all traffic between Clinton and North Calhoun Street during construction.
Weather issues could impact the project, but expectations are that the work will last about four weeks.
– The Journal Gazette