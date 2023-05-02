More than 13,000 Allen County voters went to the polls to cast their votes in person Tuesday, which happened without major incident, officials said.
About 10% of voters participated in the primary election, said Amy Scrogham, Allen County’s director of elections. The unofficial total vote county for Allen County was 19,047, which was reported about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Most Allen County voters went to the polls in person on Election Day with 13,526 voters, according to unofficial results. Allen County has 184,854 registered voters.
Early voting numbers promised a higher turnout than in the previous two municipal primaries.
By the end of Monday, 4,693 people cast ballots early and in person. With absentee voting and traveling board votes, the number reached 5,526.
In 2019, 26,625 people participated in the municipal election primary, which is about 14% of registered voters, Scrogham said. In the 2015 primary, 19,783 people voted, which is about 9.8% of eligible voters.
The election board expected 25% of eligible voters to cast ballots Tuesday, Scrogham said Monday. Usually 25% to 30% of eligible voters participate in primaries, she said.
Several counties saw higher voter turnout percentages than Allen, including DeKalb County at 19.2%, Adams at 16.5% and Kosciusko at 11.5%. The lowest voter turnout in the area was Whitley County with a rate of 4.7%.
Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.