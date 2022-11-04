Two days after a Fort Wayne man was found guilty of murdering and dismembering a local businessman, the friend who helped him dismember the body was sentenced to five years today.
Jacob Daniel Carreon-Hamilton, 22, of Elkhart, received five years for felony assisting a criminal who committed murder and two years for felony abuse of a corpse, the sentences to be served concurrently. The prosecution dropped a felony count of resisting arrest as part of the agreement.
The man he helped, Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, was found guilty Wednesday of murder, felony abuse of a corpse and felony resisting law enforcement in the April 23, 2021, death of Shane Van Nguyen. He’s set to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28 and will receive life in prison without parole because of a sentence enhancement.
Carreon-Hamilton had testified against Cramer last week in Cramer’s trial. That was part of a plea agreement he entered into June 16, court records show.
According to testimony and court records, Cramer had knocked Nguyen out by strangling him before an expected sexual encounter at a Fort Wayne storage business. He then killed Nguyen by either hitting him in the head or dropping his head on the storage unit Cramer was renting.
Cramer contacted Carreon-Hamilton, his friend, in Elkhart to ask what to do, according to testimony. Carreon-Hamilton helped him buy tools to dismember the body and videotaped Cramer doing it. He also helped drive the dismembered body around in Nguyen’s van on April 25, 2021, attempting to bury it at one point.