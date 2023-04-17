The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has launched the public phase of a $5 million capital campaign to update and preserve its historic home at 1600 Wayne St. in Auburn.
The home is the former International Headquarters of the Auburn Automobile Co. As a National Historic Landmark, constructed in 1930, the building is the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum greatest artifact, a Monday news release said. The building allows more than 120 "historically and artistically significant vehicles from the 1920s and 1930s to be displayed and tells the story of the automobile industry in DeKalb County," the release said.
More than $2.5 million, or 50%, of the campaign goal has been raised. The capital campaign is being held in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the purchase of this building, which was saved from potential demolition by the museum in 1973 and opened its doors to the public in 1974.
Money from the capital campaign will help address the building’s need for a new roof, window restoration, replacement and repair of bricks and masonry. Other needed work includes the repointing of all brick, window lintel repairs, and installation of a new HVAC system. Due to leaks in the roof and gutter systems, the museum has experienced damage to historic finishes including woodwork, plaster, light fixtures, floors, and decorative finishes.
"This important structure is at risk because of continued water infiltration, degrading materials, and aging equipment beyond its useful life," the release said.
Roof replacement, repairs, and the installation of new air handlers began in April – a $2.1 million project that has been funded by donors from across the country.
“Our National Historic Landmark building is home to both innovation and the innovators,” said a statement from Brandon J. Anderson, executive director and CEO. “We are working hard to restore its glory and integrity so it may continue to both teach and inspire. To further our mission, it is imperative that we take care of our historic building now and in the most appropriate way possible.”
The National Park Service has supported the capital campaign in the amount of $500,000, through a grant as part of its Save America’s Treasures program. Additional lead funders include the Edward M. Wilson Foundation, the English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation, Olive B. Cole Foundation, Steel Dynamics, Inc., Bruce & Mary Earlin, Concrete Systems, Inc., Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs, Jean & Don Ghareeb, and more.
The building was designed by Fort Wayne architect A.M. Strauss and is considered a masterpiece of the Art Deco style.
Additional information along with how contributions can be made is available by visiting https://automobilemuseum.org/support/capital-campaign, or by emailing banderson@automobilemuseum.org or calling 260-925-1444.