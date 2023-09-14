The Allen County Public Library has received $100,000 from a local foundation to upgrade its 21-year-old Audio Reading Service studios.
The AWS Foundation awarded the grant that will cover the majority of the $130,000 needed to upgrade the studios from analog to digital. The improvements are expected to increase the quality and scope of the studio’s productions while adding some time-saving automations.
The automations will allow staff to spend more time on new-project development, a news release said.
The library’s Audio Reading Service provides access for people who have disabilities – such as blindness, low vision, visual processing disorder and learning disabilities – that prevent them from reading printed materials. The service also helps people who have physical disabilities that make it difficult to hold or comprehend print materials.
More than 100 local volunteers provide live and recorded reading of The Journal Gazette, other newspapers and several regional and national magazines. The service reaches more than 1,500 rural and urban listeners in northeast Indiana through radio and television broadcasts and digital streaming services.
Georgean Johnson-Coffey, the service’s manager, said it’s exciting to see the AWS Foundation invest in the critical resource.
“This upgrade is going to let us do our work better, easier, and further into the future,” he said in a statement.
The library is upgrading from analog to digital at a time when it is also upgrading the studio and facility. The upgrades are needed to ensure a safe work environment for the service’s staff, the release said.
Susan Baier, the library’s executive director, said the service’s daily work to remove barriers to reading meet the foundation’s mission to help individuals engage fully and meaningfully in all aspects of community life.
Renovations are set to begin this year.
For more information about the Audio Reading Service, call 260-421-1376 or email audioreader@acpl.info.