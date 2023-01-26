The Allen County Public Library has added two new collaborations to its slate of Black History Month activities, including a Sneakerhead Art Contest with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
In partnership with the local professional basketball team, the library is asking students to submit their best “colorful dream-shoe design,” a news release said.
“’Sneakerheads’ have a deep appreciation for sneakers and sneaker culture, which have been long-standing sources of art, expression, fashion and function in the Black community,” the news release said.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to enter their own designs to win a prize. The finalist submissions will be judged by Mad Ants players, who will select the first-place winner.
The contest runs through Feb. 28, and more information can be found at acpl.info/sneakerheadcontest.
The library is kicking off Black History Month with a program called “Cultural Intelligence: The Essential Ingredient for Supporting Black Employees.” Kristal Walker, vice president of employee wellbeing at Sweetwater Sound, will lead the program.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the library’s main branch, 900 Library Plaza.
Walker is expected to discuss how to use cultural intelligence to build personal and professional relationships in the workplace.
The library organizes several activities for Black History month annually. Other events include:
• Movie night Feb. 16 at the main branch, featuring the PG-13-rated film “Till,” which is about Mamie Till-Bradley, the mother of Emmitt Till who was murdered by white supremacists in 1955.
• African American Read-Ins, which will be Feb. 3 at the Georgetown branch, 6600 E. State Blvd., and Feb. 21 at the Pontiac branch, 2215 S. Hanna St.;
• Sit-in commemorations with a screening of “February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four,” which has multiple dates and locations that are available online at acpl.info.
• Free breakfasts, which are also available at multiple locations and times that can be found on the website.
All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, patrons can call 260-421-1200.