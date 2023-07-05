Local social activists released a 39-page report today about the current Allen County Jail, the proposed new jail and their concerns about both.
The Help Not Handcuffs Coalition presented “Allen County Jail Dynamics: Population Trends, Inmate Characteristics and Insights Concerning a New Local Facility” in front of the Allen County Courthouse, and members talked about its findings. The group plans to provide copies to the county commissioners, council members and sheriff’s department tomorrow morning, said coalition member Timothy Murphy. Help Not Handcuffs member will also make it publicly available on group’s Facebook page.
The report addresses who’s incarcerated, the need for more jail staffing and the need for more publicly available data and transparency, Murphy said. The report also discusses concerns that a larger jail will encourage increased incarceration.
Murphy, who’s senior pastor at Plymouth Congregational Church, said the study isn’t just about the new jail but about the inmates’ situations.
“The report is an analysis of who’s there and why,” Murphy said.
He declined to say who the group commissioned to do the research and write the report. However, the Help Not handcuffs members stand behind it.
“It’s anonymous because it’s our project,” Murphy said.