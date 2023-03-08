Jane Seymour, a multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards winner, will be in Fort Wayne in October, sharing her experiences with family and friends affected by Alzheimer's disease.
Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana Inc., which is hosting the actress, made the announcement Wednesday. Seymour will be the featured speaker for the organization's 48th Annual Meeting & Awards Ceremony.
It won't be Seymour's first time headlining a Fort Wayne event. In 2018, she was a featured speaker at the annual Tapestry event that's designed to provide information and inspiration for women.
Each year AIHS welcomes aging professionals, community change-agents and family caregivers for an afternoon of reflection and hope as they celebrate the progress in making programming and resources more accessible to family caregivers throughout northeast Indiana.
This year’s event will be at the Parkview Mirro Center at noon Oct. 6.
Seymour is a recipient of the Officer of the British Empire, or OBE, bestowed upon her by the late Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. She "has proven her talents in virtually all media, the Broadway stage, motion pictures and television," Aging & In-Home Services said in a news release.
Seymour, an author and fashion designer, has an active social media presence with popular accounts. On Facebook, for example, she has 654,000 followers; on Instagram, she has more than 283,000 followers.
Behind the camera, Seymour served as an executive producer on the documentary film "Glen Campbell... I’ll Be Me," which told the story of musician Glen Campbell’s farewell tour while dealing with the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.
On Wednesday, the same day Aging & In-Home Services announced her upcoming Fort Wayne visit, Seymour was featured in an article on hellomagazine.com.
"At 72," the article said, "she shows no signs of slowing down."
Wednesday is International Women's Day, designed to celebrate social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women but also promote gender equality in all areas, such as pay.
Seymour's title role in "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" has "changed women's lives around the world," the article said.
"I keep meeting women who became doctors because of its and she was just such an inspiring and strong woman at the time," Seymour said in the article.
More information about her Oct. 6 Fort Wayne event, including sponsorship, table or ticket purchases, is available by contacting Sam Bostater at sbostater@agingihs.org.