Adams Center Road restrictions extended The Journal Gazette Oct 11, 2022 The alternating-lane restrictions on Adams Center Road between Moeller and Seiler roads during bridge repair have been extended until 5 p.m. Oct. 31, the Allen County Highway Department said today.