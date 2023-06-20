A Decatur resident described as a blue-collar worker Tuesday announced his candidacy for Indiana’s 3rd District Congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Eric Whalen said in a news release that "in a field full of career government officials," he provides "an option to everyday Hoosiers that reflects the lifestyle and morality of northeast Indiana."
Whalen plans to run as a Republican, Eric Adkins, his communications director, said in an emailed response.
Whalen has worked for the detentions division of a sheriff's department and as a certified emergency dispatcher. Privately, he has been a small business entrepreneur and currently works in manufacturing.
Adkins described Whalen as a family man devoted to "serving his community, church, building his homestead with his wife and four children, involving himself in local politics."
The candidate has been married for 10 years to his wife, Jennifer, has four homeschooled boys and is a Lutheran by faith, according to the website www.ericwhalen4indiana.com.
Whalen, in his provided news release, pointed to a passion for fighting for family and "speaking truth in a world of lip-service."
Whalen said 3rd District voters "shouldn’t have to settle for a politician promising one thing and doing another."
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jim Banks plans to seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in the May primary. Banks made the announcement in January after Sen. Mike Braun said he would run for Indiana governor.
For the Republican primary, other candidates in the 3rd District race include former Allen Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis; Warsaw maintenance technician and veteran Mike Felker; Fort Wayne resident and military veteran Jon Kenworthy; Auburn lawyer Chandler Likes; former Congressman Marlin Stutzman; and state Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington.
On the Democratic side, Phil Goss, a businessman and former state department employee who lives in Allen County, has also launched a campaign for the seat.