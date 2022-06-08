It took a 235-ton crane, about a dozen convex steel panels, and a crew of welders unafraid of heights to handle a job in the 2300 block of White Oak Drive this morning -- installing a 500,000-gallon water tower.
As residents and city officials watched, the crew lifted pieces of the tower's tank about 15 stories in some of the final construction steps for the $3-million project on Fort Wayne's east side.
Matt Wirtz, deputy director of engineering for City Utilities, said the tower will serve both as an everyday water source for about 72,000 homes, businesses, churches and schools and also as a backup source.
The storage facility will serve customers mostly on the city's east side but also will be pressed into service during exceptionally high demand, such as prolonged hot weather, or an emergency, such as a large fire, Wirtz said. Water will be pumped from the city's filtration plant to the tower.
“The water stored at a high elevation allows us to distribute water through gravity and keeps water pressure stable to homes and businesses," Wirtz said.
About half the tower’s panels had been placed by this morning, but workers promised officials all would be placed by the end of the day, he said.