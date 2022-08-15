An adult man was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition after an overnight shooting on Reed Road, Fort Wayne police said.
Police were called to the 1600 block of Reed just before 1:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting, and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, city police said in a statement.
The man was not able to provide information about who shot him, the statement said. It said investigators were canvassing the area seeking witnesses or evidence. The shooting remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.