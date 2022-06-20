Salima Mazari recruited men to fight the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
Today, she considers herself just a refugee, but fears for her life as she shares her story, as she did Monday in Fort Wayne.
“I do understand that death is very near, and is by my side,” Mazari said. “But I decided to fight terrorism, and I am not afraid of death. But yes, the shadow of death is following me.”
The woman addressed the weekly meeting of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club, as the group, through its Peace Committee, hosted her on World Refugee Day. A former governor in the northwestern province of Balkh in Afghanistan, Mazari spoke Persian and communicated through an interpreter.
Mazari said she fled Afghanistan in August 2021 with the sudden Taliban takeover of the government. Hedayeh Samavati, a retired Purdue Fort Wayne economics professor, translated.
Mazari is in the United States with humanitarian parole status because she has a reasonable history or fear of persecution in Afghanistan, said Terry Dougherty of Fort Wayne, a former Peace Corps volunteer in Afghanistan who introduced her.
Mazari said the first time she became a refugee was in the late 1970s, when her parents fled to Afghanistan from Iran.
Her recent struggles have come partly because she is Hazara, a member of an ethnic and religious minority targeted by the Taliban. Harzara are Shia Muslims, not Sunni like the Taliban. Hazara also are not from the Pashtun ethnic group, unlike the Taliban leadership.
And Hazara hold more egalitarian views, including on the education of girls and women, she said.
As a result, the Taliban, Mazari said, are engaging in ethnic cleansing, religious repression and acts of terrorism among her people – and also other minorities – as they seek societal control.
“Today, my country is witness to the most horrific conditions of war and human rights violations,” Mazari said, adding the Taliban may control the government, but it “does not represent the majority of Afghans.”
The Afghanistan she remembers, she said, had “beautiful people,” rich culture and heritage, diversity and music and freedoms – not schools and mosques destroyed by suicide bombers and families fleeing homes deliberately set ablaze.
Masari said Americans can help her people by understanding the religious and ethnic situation in Afghanistan and contacting their representatives to say the Taliban and the Pashtun, despite their strong U.S. lobbying, don’t represent all Afghans.
“I want you to be my partners and stand up to fight terrorism,” she said.