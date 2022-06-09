Every Indiana city, town and county will participate in a $507 million settlement designed to help Hoosiers struggling with the effects of the opioid epidemic, a state official said Wednesday.
“Today marks a milestone victory in our battle against drug addiction,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a statement “This scourge has inflicted such unspeakable pain on so many Hoosiers.”
The settlement funds will support local law enforcement efforts, drug task forces, regional treatment hubs, and early intervention and crisis support, among other programs, Wednesday’s news release said.
Achieving the participation of Indiana’s 648 political subdivisions – the cities, towns and counties – required overcoming several obstacles, which included “significant impediment” from outside attorneys, Rokita said. They initially convinced several individual communities to pursue litigation individually rather than opt into the statewide settlement.
Fort Wayne officials in March indicated they expect to receive about $7 million for the city’s share of an opioid lawsuit settlement after initially deciding to opt out.
The Allen County commissioners unanimously approved a similar settlement participation resolution in March. Laura Maser, county attorney, said more than $5 million is expected over 18 years.
“Some lawyers,” Rokita said, “seemed enticed by the prospect of big paydays. We worked with our partners in local government to make sure the opportunity to serve the public good won out over private pecuniary interests.”
Indiana technically is party to two settlements. One is with Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. The other is with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.
The overall arrangement is part of a $26 billion agreement settling allegations of 46 states and many units of local government against the four companies.
“No amount of money will ever compensate families for the loss of loved ones,” Rokita said. “But a settlement of this magnitude helps prevent similar types of corporate irresponsibility from ever happening again.”
The settlement framework continues to be a 50-50 split between the state and local governments.
Thirty percent of the settlement funds with “no strings attached” is split evenly between local communities and the state. That 30% can be used however local communities and the state choose to use them.
The other 70% is designated for opioid abatement efforts in local communities. State leaders decide exactly how to allocate half that amount – or 35% of the total. And Rokita said this year’s legislation now ensures that local governments decide exactly how to allocate the other half of that total.
“Local government is closest to the people and most aware of community needs,” he said.