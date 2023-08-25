Parkview Lagrange Hospital is closed today due to an air conditioner outage, officials said.
The power failure likely will last up to two days, they said.
Residents needing emergency care are asked to call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.
The hospital's medical office building was not impacted by the outage and a temporary emergency department has been set up with patients being directed to other facilities.
Obstetrics screenings are available.
Parkview Lagrange officials have transferred inpatients to other facilities and rescheduled all surgeries and procedures.
Parkview Physicians Group clinics inside the medical office building, however, remain open.