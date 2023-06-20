State officials on Tuesday issued an air quality alert that will include Fort Wayne and several other northeast Indiana communities that continues Wednesday.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management released a list of cities, along with Fort Wayne, that will be affected by high ozone levels. They include Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Huntington, Wabash, Warsaw and numerous other communities. Information for all Indiana counties can be found at SmogWatch.IN.gov.
Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected by what are deemed as Air Quality Action Days. Children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, a news release said.
Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors. Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations.
Continued sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s with east winds will contribute to high ozone.
Practices that help reduce ozone levels include carpooling or using public transportation, avoiding refueling vehicles or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m., and turning off engines when idling for more than 30 seconds, the news release said.