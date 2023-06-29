As skies continued to look hazy and the air quality remained unhealthy, organizations moved inside for activities on Wednesday.
The poor air quality is a result of the Canadian wildfires, specifically in Quebec, said Lonnie Fisher, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. He said the wind patterns are pushing the smoke toward the Midwest.
Fisher also said he expects the air quality to improve in the next couple days, especially as rain showers and thunderstorms come through the area.
“We will still see some smoke, but it won’t be quite as bad,” Fisher said. “But until the fires are under control, we are going to have some smoke.”
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency uses the Air Quality Index to measure air quality in regions. The tool gauges locations for particulates in the air, and Fisher said the weather service is constantly monitoring and looking for changes.
Fort Wayne’s air quality remained unhealthy Wednesday, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management declared today as an Air Quality Action Day – the third consecutive day this week.
Indiana Michigan Power announced Wednesday that it will temporarily suspend disconnections of customers’ power in response to the unhealthy air quality. I&M will suspend disconnects through July 4.
“Our region is experiencing sustained levels of extremely poor air quality, and we do not want to deprive our customers of access to air conditioning and other means of generating air that is safe to breathe,” Steve Baker, I&M’s president and COO, said in a statement.
Because of the hazardous conditions, Fort Wayne Community Schools moved outdoor activities inside, such as football practice and summer school. Scott Murray, communications manager for the district, said the district isn’t sure whether the same will happen for the rest of the week.
“We are continuing to monitor when conditions are bad,” Murray said. “We’re watching the quality index to make our decisions.”
The Journal Gazette contacted the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne for an interview. Nicole Hansen, director of mission advancement, declined but sent a statement.
“At the YMCA, our goal in overnight and day camp programs is for all children to have a safe summer where they are surrounded by nurturing role models and enjoy experiences that allow them to make friends and try new things,” Hansen said in an email.
“When any changes to our programs are made, we communicate them with parents and caregivers.”
The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation department temporarily closed McMillen Pool for staffing issues.
“Please make common sense decisions on whether strenuous outdoors activities are wise at this time,” the department urged in a news release.
The parks department also closed Northside Pool and canceled its Learn to Swim classes Wednesday. The department said Pre-school and Toddler 1 and 2 lessons today are canceled. Lessons for levels 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be held.
The Zero-Depth Pool at Northside will not be available for public swimming today, the news release said.
The Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market moved inside the Union Street Market building Wednesday for its evening market. The organization’s typical market hours from 3 to 7 p.m. were not affected by the move.
Elizabeth Walters, owner of Elizabeth’s Garden and Bakery, was one of the usual vendors who moved inside for market.
“It’s 1 million times nicer,” she said. “People always want to come inside, so when all our customers go in, we lose them outside. And it’s always so hot.”
Walters said she was told that the market would be moved inside an hour before she arrived. When she arrived, the process to set up went smoothly, and the farmers market had everything prepared for vendors, she said.
Walters also believes it was a good idea for the farmers market to move inside for the day.
“I was coughing all morning when I would go outside,” she said. “I won’t let my children go outside until Friday.”