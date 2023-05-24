A popular vacation rentals site on Wednesday said it will implement restrictions on select holiday period bookings to reduce the “risk of disruptive and unauthorized parties in Indiana.”
Airbnb said in a news release that it continues to “draw a hard line on parties and promote responsible travel.”
One primary step involves blocking questionable one-night and two-night reservations over both Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend for entire home listings in Indiana and throughout the United States. The “amplified defenses” affect bookings identified as potentially higher-risk and complement Airbnb’s other party prevention systems, the news release said.
“While these incidents on Airbnb are rare, we are committed to helping our hosts promote responsible travel in their neighborhoods and working to reduce the risk of disruptive parties, which are banned on our platform and unwelcomed in the communities we serve,” the news release said.
Airbnb said it expects 300 million guest arrivals booked through its platform this year. Summer is a peak travel period.
Airbnb piloted a party-blocking initiative over Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends last year, similar to what was announced Wednesday. And the platform believes the steps reduced the number of disruptive parties.
In Indiana, the business estimates that more than 100 people were deterred from booking entire home listings over Memorial Day weekend due to its cautionary measures.
The party defense system looks at factors relating to the guest’s account and their booking attempt that may indicate a higher risk for a disruptive or unauthorized party incident, Airbnb said in its news release. The system considers factors including whether the guest has a history of positive reviews, the distance to the listing, and whether the booking is last-minute.
“We are also encouraging neighbors in Indiana to get in touch with us in real-time if they spot a party in progress at a home they believe is listed on Airbnb,” the news release said.