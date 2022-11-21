With many preparing for cross-country travel ahead of Thanksgiving, Fort Wayne International Airport has reopened its Terminal Drive.
The drive, which had been closed to traffic since July 2021, is now open for curbside loading and unloading, the airport said Monday. A part of the airport’s West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation project, the renovated terminal drive now has an extended canopy covering all lanes of traffic, color-changing lights and a rolled-style curb.
Additionally, the airport announced its rental car facilities are back at full capacity.
Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports, said he is happy to have the drive open again.
“Not only does this make for a smoother airport experience for everyone, it also makes for a great first impression for those visiting friends and family this holiday season,” Hinderman said in a statement. “We are proud of the new terminal drive and curb front.”
There’s also good news for those planning to drive during the holidays as gas prices in Fort Wayne have fallen significantly over the past week, down 17.2 cents to an average of $3.90 per gallon, according to gas price tracking service GasBuddy.
Those prices are more than 66 cents higher than last year at this time, when the average price was $3.24.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, called the recent decline incredible and said it’s “not impossible” the national average cost per gallon could sink below $3 by Christmas.
“While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn't expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly,” De Haan said in a statement. “But it's terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround.”