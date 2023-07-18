A woman who is known as “the 5th little girl,” a survivor of an infamous bombing that killed four young Blacks in an Alabama church, will speak in Fort Wayne in September.
Sarah Collins Rudolph is scheduled to appear at South Side High School from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 9 for an event with the theme “Remembering. Repenting. Reinforcing; Our commitment to racial justice.”
Melissa Fisher, co-owner with Erica Pearson of New Wave Wellness in Fort Wayne, said Tuesday that Rudolph has a powerful and painful story that is “such a part of our dark history in this country.”
New Wave Wellness, which provides behavior management services, is a primary event sponsor for Rudolph’s visit.
As a 12-year-old, Rudolph was in the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama just before 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, 1963 when a dynamite bomb exploded in a back stairwell. The church was a key meeting place during the civil rights movement and was a frequent target of bomb threats, according to an historical account on the FBI’s website.
Rudolph lost one of her eyes due to the bombing, which was attributed to the Ku Klux Klan. Her sister, Addie Mae, was among the four young girls killed.
The bombing and fatalities were considered a major impetus in the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Fisher said she initially connected with Rudolph after seeing images on Facebook of her as a girl with patches on her eyes. Fisher reached out, saying she wanted to send money for medical bills. The two connected, Fisher said, and have remained in contact since. They communicate at least twice a year, including at Christmas.
While on a tour earlier this year that included the Birmingham church site, Fisher said she was able to meet with Rudolph in her home.
After consulting with a few others in Fort Wayne, Fisher said the consensus was that it “would be good to honor someone who is still alive,” an individual who experienced the brutality of racism.
Rudolph’s visit is tied to the 60th anniversary since the bombing, for which Robert E. Chambliss was sentenced to life in prison in 1977. In the mid 1990s when the case was reopened, Thomas E. Blanton Jr. and Bobby Frank Cherry were indicted and eventually convicted at trial. They were sentenced to life in prison. A fourth suspect, Herman Frank Cash, died in 1994, the FBI website says.
Fisher said the auditorium at South Side where Rudolph will speak can hold at least 800. Special seating configurations may allow organizers to accommodate an even larger crowd, but Fisher said she won’t know for sure until early August.
The event is open to the public. Doors at the school, 3601 Calhoun St., will open at 11:30 a.m. – 30 minutes before the program, which will include several other features. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is expected to have a proclamation written coinciding with the event, Fisher said Tuesday.
Other major event sponsors include the Northeast District of the United Methodist Churches of Indiana. Fisher was previously pastor at Faith United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne.
Organizers are raising money in advance to help purchase for local youth a book about Rudolph’s experience, “The 5th Little Girl: Soul Survivor of the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing.” It was written by Tracy Snipe, based on conversation with Rudolph. A meet-and-greet, book signing and light refreshments will follow Rudolph’s keynote speech.
More information about sponsorships and souvenir book ads are available by contacting Fisher at melissa.fisher@inumc.org or through Facebook @newwavewellnessfw. Individuals can also RSVP in advance, although the public will be welcomed into the event until it hits capacity, Fisher said.