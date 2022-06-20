Firefighters from several Indiana and Ohio fire companies battled a house fire Sunday night in Saint Joe, the DeKalb County sheriff's department said today.
The home's occupants safely escaped from the home and no one was injured, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
Firefighters and the sheriff's department were called to the fire in the 6900 block of County Road 62 shortly before 11 p.m., the statement said. They found the east half of the house engulfed in flames, as well as a vehicle parked in a driveway.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, the sheriff's department said. Its cause was not immediately known.
Jackson, Southeast, Butler, Northeast of Allen and Hicksville, Ohio, firefighters responded to the fire. County Road 62 was limited to emergency vehicles only between Indiana 101 and County Road 71 while the blaze was being fought.