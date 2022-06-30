Gina Forrest offered an intriguing insight to about 50 people gathered at The Clyde Theatre on Thursday evening.
The Aspire Indiana Health’s chief culture officer asked rhetorically why sponsors of “An Uncomfortable Conversation About Race” described the event that way.
“It’s uncomfortable,” she said, “because we don’t want to think we did anything wrong.”
The Allen County Bar Association and Allen County Bar Foundation organized the event, which included panel members Marlon Wardlow, Parkview Health senior vice president of equity and inclusion; Nikki Quintana, Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission executive director; and Rick Hawks, The Chapel founding pastor.
The evening started with 16-year-old Jasmine Barnes of Homestead High School reciting “Praise Song for the Day,” the poem Elizabeth Alexander wrote for Barack Obama’s inauguration.
Forrest, who gave a presentation before the discussion began, said everyone has different experiences and diversity means different perspectives. Inclusion means feeling a part of something, she said, and equity is not achieved by treating everyone the same.
For example, she said, it wouldn’t be equitable to give everyone in the room a dollar for coming to the event because some people’s travel expenses were higher.
“Equity says I’m going to give you what you need,” she said.
People’s intent could be good, but the way they say or do something can be hurtful to the recipient. “This isn’t political,” Forrest said. “This is how we treat people.”
Wardlow said people usually commit microaggressions from either a position of ignorance or trying to get under someone’s skin. He suggested people give them grace and help them understand why what they said was inappropriate.
Most people are open, apologetic and want to learn, he said. Wardlow also suggested people who want to learn should do their research.
Quintana advised building relationships where the other person would feel comfortable with you asking questions. Hawks suggested people “ask permission” to broach potentially delicate subjects.
Bar association and foundation officials plan to sponsor more uncomfortable conversations. The topics would be on matters such as gender and other inclusion, equity and diversity issues, said Allen County Superior Judge Lori Morgan, one of the event’s organizers.
It was also the kind of event that wouldn’t be allowed in Florida today, when the Individual Freedom Act goes into effect, the discussion panel members said.
“Anything I said before the panel would be illegal tomorrow,” Forrest said Thursday evening.
The new Florida law is commonly known as the “Anti-Woke Act,” said moderator Patti Hays, AWS Foundation CEO and co-founder of Advancing Voices of Women. The panelists said that under the act, if an employer of 15 or more people requires attendance at such an educational event where one person was made to feel uncomfortable or guilty, the business would be fined.
The local bar association and foundation hosted the uncomfortable questions event “because we want everybody to learn from each other and have dialogue about race,” Morgan said. The presentation was the last part of a continuing education day for local attorneys, and it was the only segment open to the public.
Bar foundation and association members are discussing whether the Uncomfortable Conversation series should be done annually, quarterly or monthly.
“We know we’re not going to stop with just one,” Morgan said.