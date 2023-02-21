Construction of a section of trail at least 20 years in the making was ceremonially started Tuesday afternoon in northwest Allen County.
A new 4.3-mile stretch of the Pufferbelly Trail drew county officials to turn shovelfuls of dirt near Huntertown Stables on West Gump Road. When finished, the new trail will be part of the Poka-Bache Connector, a trail that will link Pokagon State Park in Angola to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton.
Megan McClellan, executive director of Fort Wayne Trails, said the new multi-use trail is believed the area’s longest single stretch developed at one time. Plans took a while to come to fruition, she said, because many pieces of right of way needed to be acquired or assembled.
The plan originally was to build the section one piece at a time, but a $2.68 million grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources awarded in April allowed the stretch it to be built all at once, McClellan said. Building a mile-long section of trail can cost between $800,000 and $1.2 million.
The new trail section, which will be paved with asphalt, starts south of Gump and extends north past Huntertown Stables’ horse barn to Allen County Road 72. Cooperation among Allen County, Fort Wayne Trails and Huntertown made the new stretch possible, McClellan said.
The trail primarily follows the path of the former New York Central Railroad.
Mike Kelly of Fort Wayne, a distance runner, recalled meeting decades ago with like-minded people in homes and coffee shops to dream up ideas and strategies for connecting trails.
“We gathered up maps, and we started to pick them apart for what this trail would look like,” he said. “We knew it could happen because we had seen it in Indy.”
In those early days, residents believed building a trail system would draw people.
“We did build it and they did come,” Kelly said.
Republican Brandon Seifert, Huntertown Town Council president, said he also was happy to see the project get started. The Huntertown area is growing rapidly with new housing additions.
“This is going to be a great addition to our community,” Seifert said.