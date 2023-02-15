Residents who live near a proposed quarry expansion outside Poe found their patience wearing thin Wednesday, after the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals failed to reach a decision for the fifth time.
Irving Materials Inc.’s plan to expand a concrete plant onto land adjacent to the company’s quarry on Hoagland Road east of Poe in Marion Township was first set for a public hearing in October.
But the request was delayed until November and then to a special meeting Dec. 9 because the board lacked a quorum, or enough members present to do business.
At the December meeting, the three votes required for passage were not achieved, with members, Ron Kohart and David Bailey opposing the proposal and Adam Day voting in favor. The matter was continued until January, when the panel again split 2-1, this time in favor of the proposal. Day and Kohart voted to approve, and Bailey maintained opposition.
That led to placing the matter on Wednesday’s agenda, when only three of the board’s five members were present. Adam Day and Jerry Ehle, a new member, voted to allow the expansion, but Bailey again voted against it, causing the matter to be postponed until March. Ron Kohart was absent.
Residents said they were frustrated. One neighbor told The Journal Gazette after the vote that all of the members need to show up and do their jobs.
Neighbors said they were opposed to expanding the operation because they fear it will lower the water table by nearly doubling the amount of water used. Neighbors rely on private wells, resident Frank Wilson said.
The conversion of what is now an agricultural field into a concrete plant also will raise additional dust and noise levels and cause further damage to the road from heavy trucks, neighbors said. More than 15 attended the meeting, about the same number as for previous meetings about the quarry.
Irving Materials sought a use variance to develop the concrete plant in an agricultural district and a development standards variance to increase the height of a building from 40 to 87 feet. Concrete plants can be allowed as a special use on sites of an approved quarry, but this site is adjacent and in a field now zoned for agriculture.
The lack of a quorum has been caused partly by the resignation last year of two members, Heather Drebenstedt and Thomas Black. The board has been awaiting appointments of replacements.
Board members are appointed by the Allen County commissioners, County Council and the county plan commission. Ehle is filling one of the vacancies, but it could not be determined Wednesday which body appointed him or which body still has vacant appointments.
The board’s next meeting is at 1 p.m. March 15 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.