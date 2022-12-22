Christmas is still a few days away. But if you're wondering what to do with your dried-out tree after the holiday, county officials have an answer.
The Allen County Department of Environmental Management invites county residents to recycle their live Christmas trees for free. Artificial trees are not accepted.
The live tree recycling program will accept trees Monday through Jan. 14 at six locations throughout the county.
Trees will not be accepted with normal garbage collection. Trees can be taken to the following locations:
Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility, 6202 Lake Ave. Extended hours:
• Monday – closed
• Tuesday through Friday – open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Jan. 2 – closed
• Jan. 3 to 6 – open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Jan. 7 – regular hours resume, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
North Highway Department Building, 2234 Carroll Road
• Open daily from dawn to dusk
Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road
• Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Little River Wetlands Project, 5000 Smith Road
• Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Closed Jan. 2
New Haven Utility Shop, 2201 Summit St., New Haven
• Open daily from dawn to dusk
Monroeville Water Works Department, 200 Utility Drive, Monroeville
• Open daily from dawn to dusk
Wreaths, garland and artificial trees are not accepted. Residents must remove all lights, ornaments and plastic bags prior to recycling.
For more information, go online to acwastewatcher.org.