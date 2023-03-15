Allen County Circuit Court will continue business as usual following the resignation of Judge Wendy Davis, who is running for Congress.
Davis announced her campaign earlier this week. She is one of four candidates running in the Republican primary race for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District, which Rep. Jim Banks is vacating to campaign for Senate.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to appoint a new Allen Circuit Court judge in the coming months.
“In anticipation of her retirement, Judge Davis worked very closely with the Indiana Supreme Court to ensure business before the Circuit Court would continue to be properly administered and adjudicated after her departure,” a news release said.
Allen Circuit Court Magistrates Ashley N. Hand and Jesus “Rick” Treviño will oversee all court cases and administrative operations.
“Magistrate Treviño and I are committed to ensuring the Circuit Court continues to operate effectively and efficiently,” Hand said in a statement. “We have a professional, seasoned staff (in which) I have the highest confidence.”
The 3rd District congressional race will be decided in the 2024 elections, with the primary in May of that year.