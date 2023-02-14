An Allen County commissioner has been chosen as one of 14 leaders to participate in a national commission focused on mental health and wellbeing.
The National Association of Counties selected Commissioner Therese Brown to join the Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing, a Tuesday news release said.
Denise Winfrey, the national association’s president, said the commission understands the urgency needed with finding solutions for mental health challenges; nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults and 1 in 5 teenagers experienced mental illness in 2021.
“It’s made up of people who, in their own communities, are seeing the effects of the mental health crisis, and have an idea of where we need to start in order to address it,” Winfrey said in a statement.
The commission will focus on leading the development of policy and programmatic recommendations at the federal, state and local levels to address systemic issues contributing to the “ever-growing mental health crisis,” the news release said.
Brown is honored but the appointment isn’t an award, she said.
“I’ve been invited to work on a challenging, multifactor, issue with a team of leaders from across the country,” Brown said in a statement. “Together, we must align a cohesive national and intergovernmental strategy to improve and enhance the mental health and wellbeing of all Americans. This is a tall order; but one of upmost importance.”
Mental health has been a common discussion at Allen County commissioner meetings as the three-member board has worked on building a new jail. The commissioners and the sheriff are required by a federal lawsuit to address inhumane conditions at the downtown jail, including overcrowding and understaffing.
Opponents, including those with Help Not Handcuffs, have asked the commissioners to consider building a mental health facility instead of a larger jail. The commissioners have said they are exploring what they can do for inmates with mental health issues.
The current jail plans include 1,100 beds for inmates and more than 200 beds for other uses such as mental health treatment.
Brown has been a commissioner since 2011. Before that, she was a county clerk and county auditor. Brown is the only representative selected from Indiana and is one of four selected from the Midwest region, the news release said.
“According to (the national association), counties are well-positioned to lead action on the mental health crisis because they play an integral role in local health, justice, and human services systems,” the news release said.
“Direct mental health service delivery responsibilities are falling increasingly to local entities.”
For more information about the commission, go online to bit.ly/3YOheCn.