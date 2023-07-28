Allen County’s syringe exchange program will continue for two more years after receiving split approval from the Allen County commissioners Friday.
The needle exchange program allows intravenous drug users to swap used syringes for new ones at a weekly clinic. The Allen County Department of Health also offers wraparound services for participants, such as wound care, harm reduction counseling and referrals for other treatment.
Currently, about 2,300 people participate. The program has logged more than 10,400 visits since 2016, and it averages 32 clients each clinic day.
Participants are required to return needles before receiving clean syringes. The clinic sees at least 97% of syringes returned, officials said.
County health officials seek a program extension every two years. In 2019 and 2021, the commissioners unanimously approved the request.
The program was extended Friday by a 2-1 vote with Commissioner Nelson Peters in opposition. Peters opposed the program when it was created but has twice approved its extension.
Peters said in an email Friday that he has always “had a philosophical concern” with the program. However, he previously supported two extensions because he didn’t think enough time had passed to evaluate the program’s performance.
Peters said he returned to opposition after talking to officials around the state. Sheriffs oppose it and continue to arrest people for illegal possession of a syringe. Peters said he’s found that prosecutors have conflicted feelings about exchange programs as well.
“Many commissioners who have such a program in their counties regret the vote that created the program, and some individuals not connected to the health or justice systems see a double standard in such a program,” he said. “Some have compared it to washing a glass for an alcoholic so that they have a clean glass for their next drink.”
Peters said he isn’t sure the department has enough data to support the program’s success.
“I do recognize the value of education,” he said, “and if the Department of Health can actually capture an addict and get them to reverse course, then the program appears to be more meaningful.”
Mindy Waldron, Health Department administrator, said syringe exchange programs have to rely on some anecdotal information when evaluating effectiveness.
“It’s often hard to know the tangible outcomes of a program like this, especially because, by state law, our patients must remain anonymous to us,” she said.
The program tries to reduce the spread of diseases. Waldron said the rates of Hepatitis C and HIV have continued to drop locally, which shows the program is working.
Before voting in support, Commissioner Rich Beck asked Waldron what she would say to critics who think exchange programs enable addicts to stay on drugs. Waldron said she had similar concerns when the county first looked at the option.
“The thing is, research shows and our numbers show, the folks that are coming to see us are not generally just starting and wanting to have things to enable them to do it,” she said. “They are going to most likely – and again, research shows this – do it anyway.”
However, Waldron said, the clinic has seen success stories, including people who stop using drugs. She described a client who eventually accepted medical help for a severe infection after months of clinic staff’s efforts to build trust.
“This client’s story of how they became addicted to drugs is like many of them: following a life incident involving extreme and continued pain – not by true choice,” she said.