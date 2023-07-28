A former inmate of the Allen County Jail will receive $26,000 to settle a lawsuit filed after he was injured by an officer’s excessive force.
The Allen County commissioners unanimously approved the settlement Friday. Jermayne Williams of Fort Wayne filed in February 2021 the lawsuit against the Allen County sheriff and several confinement officers – Michael Stump, Gary Apps, Kyle Poor, Kevin Dalman, Chad Reeves, Aaron Wymer, Scott Sanderson and Vance Pruden.
The lawsuit details Williams’ treatment by confinement officers, which included Stump punching Williams' head after his arrest on May 8, 2019. A few weeks later, Williams received another inmate’s medication instead of a pain reliever, according to the lawsuit.
Spencer Feighner, the attorney representing the sheriff’s department, said Williams was antagonizing officers as they tried to put him in a smock that prevents self-harm. Williams said in the lawsuit that he never made any statements that inferred he was suicidal.
Some officers used elbow jabs and kicks as force, which Feighner said was acceptable based on Williams' behavior, but Stump used more force.
“While a use of force – in this particular circumstance – we feel was absolutely warranted, the particular force he used was not, according to our policies,” Feighner said. “He attempted to use fist strikes to Mr. Williams’ shoulder. He missed."
Williams’ mouth was bleeding and he had difficulty breathing, according to the lawsuit. His tooth broke when he was punched in the head by Stump. The tooth later had to be extracted.
The other officers named in the lawsuit allowed the excessive use of force when “they had a meaningful opportunity to intervene but failed to do so,” the lawsuit states. Williams asked for $50,000 of compensatory damages, $25,000 for punitive damages and reasonable attorney's fees and costs.
Because the force Stump used was outside of the department’s policies, the officer received written discipline, Feighner said.
He described the settlement as “a prudent use of taxpayer funds” because Williams’ attorney costs alone could exceed the agreed $26,000.