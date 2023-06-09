For less than two dollars a meal, the Allen County Commissioners approved a contract Friday to provide jail inmates with meals for the next three years.
Trinity Services Group was the chosen contractor for the project. Spencer Feighner, an attorney who represents the Allen County Sherriff's Department, said a number of factors went into the decision after a bid process.
"Based on the evaluation process we went through, they were clearly the best offer of services for us in this particular circumstance," Feighner said.
He said the county has had good experience with the company in the past.
"We have an excellent track record with Trinity. They've been providing services to (the Allen County Juvenile Center) for several years," Feighner said. "That was one of the things candidly that was very influential in our evaluation process – they've had a great experience with (the Allen County Juvenile Center) and (the Allen County Jail)."
The three-year contract begins on July 1 and will end June 30, 2026. The county will provide the facilities and equipment, and Trinity Services Group will provide the personnel and send the county a weekly invoice.
Trinity Services group will be required to maintain at least six employees, including a food service director, an assistant food service director and at least four hourly employees. Inmate labor will also be utilized, according to the agreement.
Prices for the meals will go up annually and will largely depend on the average number of inmates. For the first year, meals will start at $1.65 with an average population of 600 to 649 and go down to $1.41 if the jail is housing more than 950 inmates.
By the third year, meals when the jail has 600 to 649 will cost $1.82 and decrease to $1.55 when the average population is more than 950 inmates.