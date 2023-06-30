Removing the last vestiges of the former Byron Health Center will cost up to $330,000.
The Allen County commissioners approved two contracts Friday to remove steam heat pipes and asbestos insulation from underground concrete utility tunnels at the site on the northwest corner of Lima and Carroll roads. The tunnels extend about 2,900 feet across the property and are around 3 feet deep. The tunnels don't all contain asbestos, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners’ chief of staff.
St. Joe-based Krafft Water Solutions LLC will remove the materials for $220,000, removing the tops of the tunnels to clean them out before filling them with clean soil, Cloud said.
Huntertown-based Environmental Management Specialists Inc. will handle safe disposal of the hazardous asbestos for up to $110,000. That cost is based on the expected nine weeks of work and could vary, Cloud said.
Commissioners Nelson Peters and Rich Beck voted to approve the contracts. Commissioner Therese Brown was absent.
The commissioners also approved an agreement with Huntertown for it to reimburse Allen County $140,248 for part of the tunnel abatement. Cloud said the county gave the town 12 acres in the middle of the site about a decade ago for wells, and the tunnels also cross that area.
Peters said county officials have been considering redevelopment possibilities for the roughly 75-acre site but aren’t close to a decision. The county retained commercial realtor Barry Sturges of Sturges Property Group to market the land for the greatest financial return, he added.
Public speculation that the county plans to sell the land for a housing development is premature, Peters said.
“Until we approve what kind of development it is, you can put those rumors aside,” he said.
In 2022, the commissioners considered the land as a site for the proposed new Allen County Jail. Brown said then the site was not suitable because Huntertown’s wells were already on site and the property lacked sufficient space.
Byron Health Center started as Irene Byron Hospital shortly after 1916, according to the Byron Wellness Community’s website. The Allen County Poor House moved from Waynedale to northwest Allen County, establishing an anti-tuberculosis tent hospital that became Irene Byron Hospital. It was named after the executive secretary of the Anti-Tuberculosis League who died in service during World War I.
Cloud said there were five or six buildings on the property from the 1940s to the 1970s. The tunnel pipes heated outlying buildings by carrying steam from a boiler in the powerplant.
The site is the biggest parcel of land the county has available for development, and officials expect it to sell for several million dollars, Cloud said. The value will increase with the amount of sitework done and whether it’s sold as-is or could subdivide it and sell it as lots, he said.
Allen County could also make improvements to encourage development, such as roads or a drainage pond, that would increase the price, Cloud said.