The Allen County commissioners unanimously approved a rezoning request for a new subdivision on Huguenard Road.
The 96-lot neighborhood will be in the 7800 block of Huguenard Road and was unanimously recommended by the Allen County Plan Commission to pass. The request required the commissioners to approve changing the property from A1 agricultural to R2 residential zoning.
The Plan Commission "did applaud that this is in the targeted growth area," said Nathan Schall, Allen County principal land use planner. "It has good infill development, good demonstration of housing types within a single subdivision."
Infill development means building within unused or underutilized lands in existing development patterns.
The commissioners also approved a request for additional civil engineering services for the Three Rivers Horse Trail Project. Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff, said the trail has expanded beyond its original scope and requires $6,032 for additional field work, surveying and permitting for the project.